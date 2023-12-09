Ads Complete Sweep of Wild
December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI-Goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped 24 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-1 win Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The game was the 3600th for the Admirals since the team became a professional franchise in the 1977-78 season. The team has an all-time record of 1783-1375-110-142-190.
Askarov won his second straight game and improved to 6-1-1 in his career against the Wild.
The Admirals scored the first goal of the game at 6:04 of the first period. Joakim Kemell skated right to left, through the slot of the Iowa zone, and sent a pass to the right post. Denis Gurianov tipped it into the goal on his backhand for his eighth goal of the season. Kemell and Marc Del Gaizo were given assists. The goal was Milwaukee's first in the first period of a game since Nov. 19 at Chicago, a span of seven games.
Milwaukee extended its lead to 2-0 with a 4-on-3 power play goal at 16:29 of the second period. Jordan Gross snapped a shot from the left circle over the right shoulder of Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt for his second goal of the season. It was Gross' first power play goal of the season. Fedor Svechkov and Kemell earned the helpers.
Iowa scored on the power play at 5:03 of the third period when Jujhar Khaira deflected an Adam Beckman pass past the right leg of Askarov. That goal made the score 2-1 in the Admirals favor.
Milwaukee's Mark Jankowski scored a power play goal as he tapped in a loose puck from a Gurianov shot at 15:54 of the third period. It was Jankowski's fifth goal of the season and second on the power play.
Egor Afanasyev scored an empty-net goal with :05 remaining to close the scoring. It was the tenth goal of the year for the Ads forward.
Gurianov has goals in three straight games for Milwaukee and Kemell has a four-game points streak.
The Admirals' road trip continues Fri., Dec. 15 at Manitoba. Milwaukee returns home to host the Wild Wed., Dec. 20 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2023
- Cracknell Nets Hat Trick, Leads Silver Knights in 5-1 Triumph Over Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens Stretch Point Streak in Overtime Loss to Griffins - Belleville Senators
- Eagles Fans Donate 9,000 Teddy Bears as Colorado Falls to Tucson, 4-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Snap Five-Game Road Loss Streak with 4-3 Overtime Win Against Senators - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Top IceHogs - San Diego Gulls
- Wisdom Brings the Teddy Bears - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Complete Sweep Saturday Night in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Askarov Holds off Iowa in 4-1 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Gulls Sweep Hogs in Weekend Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Fall to Stars 8-5 - Chicago Wolves
- Frank, Stevenson Power Bears to 6-0 Win Over Monsters - Hershey Bears
- Thunderbirds Take Down Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds Stuff Islanders on Teddy Bear Toss Night, 5-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Falter in 4-1 Loss to Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ads Complete Sweep of Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Blanked by Bears 6-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Beat Crunch on the Road, 3-1 - Utica Comets
- Penguins Undone by Bruins, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Utica Scores Early and Keeps Scoring to Take Down Baltimore 10-6 - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack's Eight-Game Point Streak Comes to Halt in Laval - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Merkulov, P-Bruins Down Penguins for Seventh Consecutive Victory - Providence Bruins
- Morning Skate Report: December 9, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Brown and Millman Join Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Capitals Loan Forward Hendrix Lapierre to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game vs. Gulls - Rockford IceHogs
- Phillips Recalled to Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors v Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Blues Recall F Hugh McGing from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Look to Sweep Weekend Set from Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #22: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Continue Road Trip in Springfield - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wright's Powerplay Goal Carries Firebirds Over Canucks - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Condors Take Down Reign - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Defeated by Barracuda, 6-1, on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Snaps Roadrunners' Five-Game Unbeaten Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Win Third Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Abbotsford Falls 4-2 as Firebirds Snap Canucks' Home Win Streak - Abbotsford Canucks
- Gushchin Picks up Four Points in Barracuda Win Over Silver Knight - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Top Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Ads Complete Sweep of Wild
- Admirals Tame Wild
- Predators Assign Two to Milwaukee
- Jankowski Recalled by Predators
- Admirals Earn Win Over Griffins