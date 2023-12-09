Cracknell Nets Hat Trick, Leads Silver Knights in 5-1 Triumph Over Barracuda
December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 5-1, on the road on Saturday evening. Forward Adam Cracknell scored a hat trick, the second of his professional career, to lead Henderson to their 100th regular season franchise victory.
Cracknellopened the scoring with a power-play goal five minutes into the first period. After collecting a pass from Jonas Rondbjerg, Brendan Brisson sent the puck to Jake Bischoff at the blue line. He fired in a long wrist shot, and Cracknell got his stick on it in the high slot to deflect it in for a 1-0 lead.
Henderson extended their lead just 33 seconds later with a goal from Sheldon Rempal. After Daniel D'Amato collected the puck below the goal line, he passed to Daniil Chayka at the right point. His shot was blocked in front of the net, but Rempal was able to collect the puck. He buried it past the glove of San Jose's goalie to make it a 2-0 game heading into the first intermission.
Cracknell then added his second power-play goal of the night at 8:35 in the second to give the Silver Knights a three-goal lead. Grigori Denisenko passed the puck down to Rondbjerg at the goal line, where he backhanded it through the crease. Cracknell threw it into the open net, making it a 3-0 game.
Cracknell completed the hat trick with another deflection goal. After Henderson won the faceoff, Mason Primeau grabbed the puck and passed it to Bischoff again at the blue line. He fired it in looking for a deflection, and Cracknell tipped it into the top-right corner for a 4-0 lead.
The Barracuda responded with a goal from Coe as their power play expired to make it 4-1.
Brisson, assisted by Jakub Demek and Rondbjerg,scored the empty netter for Henderson late in the third. With his goal, he became the fourth Silver Knight to record a multi-point game.
Goaltender Isaiah Saville made his first start since April 14 of last season. He stopped 31 of 32 shots on goal for a .968 save percentage on the evening.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2023
- Cracknell Nets Hat Trick, Leads Silver Knights in 5-1 Triumph Over Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens Stretch Point Streak in Overtime Loss to Griffins - Belleville Senators
- Eagles Fans Donate 9,000 Teddy Bears as Colorado Falls to Tucson, 4-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Snap Five-Game Road Loss Streak with 4-3 Overtime Win Against Senators - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Top IceHogs - San Diego Gulls
- Wisdom Brings the Teddy Bears - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Complete Sweep Saturday Night in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Askarov Holds off Iowa in 4-1 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Gulls Sweep Hogs in Weekend Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Fall to Stars 8-5 - Chicago Wolves
- Frank, Stevenson Power Bears to 6-0 Win Over Monsters - Hershey Bears
- Thunderbirds Take Down Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds Stuff Islanders on Teddy Bear Toss Night, 5-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Falter in 4-1 Loss to Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ads Complete Sweep of Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Blanked by Bears 6-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Beat Crunch on the Road, 3-1 - Utica Comets
- Penguins Undone by Bruins, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Utica Scores Early and Keeps Scoring to Take Down Baltimore 10-6 - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack's Eight-Game Point Streak Comes to Halt in Laval - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Merkulov, P-Bruins Down Penguins for Seventh Consecutive Victory - Providence Bruins
- Morning Skate Report: December 9, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Brown and Millman Join Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Capitals Loan Forward Hendrix Lapierre to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game vs. Gulls - Rockford IceHogs
- Phillips Recalled to Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors v Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Blues Recall F Hugh McGing from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Look to Sweep Weekend Set from Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #22: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Continue Road Trip in Springfield - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wright's Powerplay Goal Carries Firebirds Over Canucks - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Condors Take Down Reign - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Defeated by Barracuda, 6-1, on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Snaps Roadrunners' Five-Game Unbeaten Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Win Third Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Abbotsford Falls 4-2 as Firebirds Snap Canucks' Home Win Streak - Abbotsford Canucks
- Gushchin Picks up Four Points in Barracuda Win Over Silver Knight - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Top Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.