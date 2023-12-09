Cracknell Nets Hat Trick, Leads Silver Knights in 5-1 Triumph Over Barracuda

December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 5-1, on the road on Saturday evening. Forward Adam Cracknell scored a hat trick, the second of his professional career, to lead Henderson to their 100th regular season franchise victory.

Cracknellopened the scoring with a power-play goal five minutes into the first period. After collecting a pass from Jonas Rondbjerg, Brendan Brisson sent the puck to Jake Bischoff at the blue line. He fired in a long wrist shot, and Cracknell got his stick on it in the high slot to deflect it in for a 1-0 lead.

Henderson extended their lead just 33 seconds later with a goal from Sheldon Rempal. After Daniel D'Amato collected the puck below the goal line, he passed to Daniil Chayka at the right point. His shot was blocked in front of the net, but Rempal was able to collect the puck. He buried it past the glove of San Jose's goalie to make it a 2-0 game heading into the first intermission.

Cracknell then added his second power-play goal of the night at 8:35 in the second to give the Silver Knights a three-goal lead. Grigori Denisenko passed the puck down to Rondbjerg at the goal line, where he backhanded it through the crease. Cracknell threw it into the open net, making it a 3-0 game.

Cracknell completed the hat trick with another deflection goal. After Henderson won the faceoff, Mason Primeau grabbed the puck and passed it to Bischoff again at the blue line. He fired it in looking for a deflection, and Cracknell tipped it into the top-right corner for a 4-0 lead.

The Barracuda responded with a goal from Coe as their power play expired to make it 4-1.

Brisson, assisted by Jakub Demek and Rondbjerg,scored the empty netter for Henderson late in the third. With his goal, he became the fourth Silver Knight to record a multi-point game.

Goaltender Isaiah Saville made his first start since April 14 of last season. He stopped 31 of 32 shots on goal for a .968 save percentage on the evening.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.