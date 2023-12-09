Game #22: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado

Game #22: Tucson Roadrunners (12-7-1-1) vs. Colorado (10-8-3-0)

Time: Saturday, December 9, 7:00 p.m. MST, Blue Arena, Loveland, Colorado

Referees: #49 Riley Brace, #15 Mike Dietrich

Linespersons: #24 Eric McDonald, #86 Lucas Bisbee

The Tucson Roadrunners take on the Colorado Eagles for game two of the two-game weekend series at the Blue Arena. Colorado ended Tucson's five-game point streak at which they were 4-0-1-0 in the 4-2 win Friday. The Roadrunners will try to even the series and get back to the win column while the Eagles go for two-straight wins after snapping their two-game losing streak Friday. They were swept at home by Iowa last weekend.

Three things:

Forward Aku Raty has pushed up his point total, between missing six games due to an injury November 18-November 28. In his last five games, Raty has six points with two goals and four assists; including a goal in Friday's game against Colorado. The Finish forward is at eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 15 games played after having just two points in 10 games to start the season.

Max Szuber had an assist on Friday night and is now one point behind Victor Soderstrom for the team lead in scoring by defensemen. The first-year AHL defenseman is on a two-game point streak in which he has three assists and has seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) in his last nine games.

Tucson has not lost two regulation games in a row since Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 when they were swept by Bakersfield at home. The team has not lost back-to-back in regulation on the road this season.

What did they say?

"Colorado plays very well; I think if we start battling better and playing more confident; it won't be as hard for us."

Tucson forward Aku Raty on the team's performance on Friday against Colorado.

Latest Transactions:

None

Number to Know:

4 - After Colin Theisen's goal on Friday, the Roadrunners have had four instances already this year where a player has scored a goal after being plugged back into the lineup. Hunter Drew has done it twice; including his three-point game against San Jose Saturday and Cameron Hebig did it against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in November with a two-goal game.

WE'LL do it LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from The Blue Arena. Then stay tuned for Roadrunners Postgame hosted by Jonathon Schaffer for all home and away games. The postgame shows will feature a live interview from the locker room with Adrian Denny. Are games are also be available at AHLtv.com.

