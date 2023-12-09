Comets Beat Crunch on the Road, 3-1

Syracuse, NY. - With both the Utica Comets and the Syracuse Crunch coming off victories against Atlantic Division opponents, the familiar North Division foes met in Syracuse. The Comets, like the Crunch, were in the middle of three games in three days and were hoping to carry a win into Utica. With the Comets holding a lead in the third period, the team held on to the bitter end and got their third straight victory, this one by a 3-1.

The Crunch hit the back of the net first in the opening period after Felix Robert's wrist shot slid passed Comets goalie, Isaac Poulter at 10:01. The Comets tied the game shorthanded when Filip Engaras skated in all alone on Hugo Alnefelt at 12:42. The goal was his second of the season and it was assisted by Max Willman and Daniil Misyul. The period ended with the Comets and Crunch tied at 1-1.

Comets forward Graeme Clarke scored the go-ahead goal at 7:42 as he wristed the puck from the right-wing side into the Crunch net for his eighth goal of the season assisted by Ryan Schmelzer and Tyler Wotherspoon. The Comet held a 2-1 lead after forty minutes of play.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets added an empty net goal by Xavier Parent to seal the game 3-1 for win.

The Comets are back in action on tomorrow at 3:00 PM in a rematch against the Crunch. Great seats are still available for Sunday afternoon.

