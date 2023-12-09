Merkulov, P-Bruins Down Penguins for Seventh Consecutive Victory
December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Wilkes-Barre, PA - Forward Georgii Merkulov's five-point night on two goals and three assists helped the Providence Bruins down the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-1 for their seventh consecutive victory on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. Jesper Boqvist tallied two goals and two assists in the victory. Justin Brazeau recorded a goal and an assist as well.
How It Happened
Cutting towards the slot, Boqvist snuck a pass to Merkulov in the right circle, who one-timed the puck short side, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 14:07 remaining in the first period. Reilly Walsh received a secondary assist.
From the left corner, Boqvist fed the puck to Brazeau in the left circle, who quickly fired a snap shot above the glove of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 8:35 to play in the second period. Merkulov received an assist as well.
On a 3-on-2 rush, Merkulov put the puck towards the cage where it bounced off the goaltender's pads and out to Boqvist at the left post for a rebound goal, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 4:01 left in the second frame. Brazeau was credited with a secondary assist.
Walsh found Merkulov sneaking behind the defense, firing a pass that sent him on the breakaway, where he deked to the backhand and flicked the puck off the back bar, extending the Providence lead to 4-0 with 10:06 left in the third period.
With 6:04 remaining in the third period, Alex Nylander's wrist shot from the right point beat the goaltender on the far side for a power play goal, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 4-1.
Boqvist scored an empty net goal from just inside his own blue line with 3:47 remaining in the third frame to make it 5-1 Providence. Alec Regula and Merkulov received assists on the tally.
Stats
Merkulov's five points was a new career high. He has goals in back-to-back games and seven points in his last two contests.
Boqvists' four-point night was also a new career high.
Brazeau has points in five straight contests with seven total in that span.
Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 23 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to Hershey to battle the Bears on Wednesday, December 13 at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.
