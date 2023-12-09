Wolf Pack Look to Sweep Weekend Set from Rocket

December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







LAVAL, QC - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude a two-game trip to Laval this afternoon when they wrap up a back-to-back set with the Rocket. It'll be the second and final meeting between the sides at Place Bell this season.

The puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of four meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Rocket this season. The Rocket will make two trips to the XL Center in 2024, stopping in the Connecticut capital on February 16th and March 1st.

Last night, the Wolf Pack opened the season series with a 4-3 comeback victory in the shootout. The Rocket jumped out to an early lead, scoring two quick powerplay goals in the first 4:10 of the game to go ahead 2-0. First, Philippe Maillet wired a shot by the glove of Louis Domingue while on a five-on-three powerplay just 3:47 into the contest.

Then, 23 seconds later, Joshua Roy banged home a rebound after being denied by Domingue on his first opportunity. The goal was Roy's eighth of the season and came with a five-on-four powerplay at 4:10.

The Wolf Pack powerplay responded just under two minutes later, as Mac Hollowell and Alex Belzile worked down low on a two-on-none. Hollowell slid a pass to Belzile, who potted his eighth goal of the season at 6:01 to draw Hartford within a goal.

38 seconds later, the two-goal lead was restored thanks to a fortunate bounce for the home side. Logan Mailloux tried to fire a puck at Domingue, but it hit the leg of Adam Sýkora and bounced right to Riley McKay. McKay blasted a shot over the blocker of Domingue for his third goal of the season at 6:39.

The Wolf Pack calmed things down from there, and Domingue was perfect the rest of the night. Two goals in 21 seconds in the second period evened the affair and would be enough to secure at least a point. First, at 7:53, Turner Elson deflected a shot from Bobby Trivigno home for his second goal of the season to make it a 3-2 spread.

Then, at 8:14, Ryder Korczak would light the lamp for the fourth time this season. Matej Pekar intercepted a pass in the offensive zone and sent a shot toward the Rocket goal. Goaltender Jakub Dobeš made the initial save, then stoned Matt Rempe on a rebound opportunity. The third chance, via Korczak, turned out to be too much, however.

After a scoreless third period, the sides required overtime. The Wolf Pack outshot the Rocket 5-2 in overtime, but Brandon Gignac may have had the best chance when he wired one off the crossbar.

In the shootout, the Wolf Pack would get goals from Belzile and Brett Berard to win 2-0. Louis Domingue made both saves in the shootout to preserve the 4-3 victory.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack extended their point streak to a season-long eight games with last night's win. The club is 7-0-1-0 during this stretch.

Belzile's powerplay goal at 6:01 of the first period made it ten consecutive games that the Wolf Pack have scored a powerplay goal. The last game they failed to score a powerplay goal in was their 3-2 overtime loss at Providence against the Bruins on November 12th. They've scored 15 powerplay goals over their last ten games.

Thanks to his assist last night, Belzile has moved into a tie for fifth place in the AHL in points with 23 (8 g, 15 a).

The Wolf Pack's victory at Place Bell last night was their first in franchise history. In five prior visits to Laval, the Wolf Pack were 0-4-0-1.

Jonny Brodzinski, currently recalled by the parent New York Rangers (NHL), leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with eleven and points with 25 (11 g, 14 a). His 25 points are good for third in the AHL. Hollowell leads the club in assists, meanwhile, with 21. Those 21 assists are tied for the league lead with Texas forward Mavrik Bourque.

On Thursday, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) recalled forward Riley Nash from the Wolf Pack.

Rocket Outlook:

The Rocket dropped their ninth consecutive game last night, falling to 5-12-3-2 on the season. During their current nine-game skid, the Rocket are 0-5-2-2.

Last night was the fifth time this season that the Rocket scored two powerplay goals in a game (two-for-four). They also recorded two powerplay goals on October 14th Vs. Abbotsford, October 20th Vs. Rochester, November 12th at Manitoba, and November 15th Vs. Belleville.

The Rocket's last victory came on November 15th at Place Bell. That night, they defeated the Senators by a final score of 6-4. The Senators jumped out to a 4-0 lead in that game, but the Rocket rallied with six unanswered goals. Mitchell Stephens, currently on recall with the parent Montreal Canadiens (NHL), scored the game-winning goal.

Thanks to his goal last night, Roy leads the Rocket in goals with eight on the year. Gignac, meanwhile, leads the club in points with 20 (6 g, 14 a). Roy is tied for third in the AHL in points among rookies with 19 (8 g, 11 a) on the season.

After tonight, the Rocket will begin a three-game road trip that will take them through Lehigh Valley (12/15), Hershey (12/16), and Syracuse (12/20).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 2:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, December 15th, when they welcome the Rochester Americans to town for their lone visit of the season! Be sure to join us for $2 beers and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.