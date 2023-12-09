Eagles Fans Donate 9,000 Teddy Bears as Colorado Falls to Tucson, 4-3
December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Tucson scored three goals in the third period to erase a 3-1 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles 4-3 on Saturday. Defensemen Nate Clurman and Wyatt Aamodt found the back of the net in the loss, as did forward Cedric Pare. Eagles fans tossed an estimated 9,000 stuffed animals onto the ice as part of the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss game, with those toys now heading to less fortunate children across the region.
Tucson would waste little time in generating the game's first goal, as defenseman Victor Soderstrom collected a drop pass in the right-wing circle before burying a wrister, giving the Roadrunners a 1-0 edge just 5:17 into the contest.
Colorado would find an answer 2:23 later when Clurman snagged a rebound at the top of the right-wing circle and beat Tucson goalie Matthew Villalta with a wrist shot. The goal was Clurman's first of the season and tied the game at 1-1. It would also send an estimated 9,000 stuffed animals onto the ice as part of the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss.
The Eagles would then be forced to face a 5-on-3 power play for the Roadrunners, which Colorado would kill off in its entirety, allowing the two teams to head to the first intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.
Aamodt would put the Eagles in the lead when he fired a shot from the point through traffic, hitting the back of the net and putting Colorado on top 2-1 at the 4:29 mark of the second period.
After killing another Tucson power play, the Eagles would expand upon their advantage. Defenseman Brad Hunt entered the zone on the rush and fed a pass to the top of the crease where Pare would steer the puck past Villalta. The goal was Pare's third tally of the season and pushed Colorado's lead to 3-1 with 1:47 remaining in the middle frame.
Still trailing 3-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Roadrunners would pull back within a goal when defenseman Peter DiLiberatore lit the lamp with a shot from the left-wing circle, trimming the deficit to 3-2 at the 9:13 mark of the final frame.
Forward Cameron Hebig would tie the game just 1:17 later when he fed a shot from the bottom of the left-wing circle past Eagles goalie Arvid Holm, evening the score at 3-3.
As time ticked down in the contest, Tucson forward Colin Thiesen would wrap behind the net before stuffing the puck over the goal line, giving the Roadrunners a 4-3 advantage with just 22 seconds left in the contest.
Colorado was outshot by a final count of 28-24, as the Eagles finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Holm suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 28 shots.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, December 12th at 11:30am MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2023
- Cracknell Nets Hat Trick, Leads Silver Knights in 5-1 Triumph Over Barracuda - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens Stretch Point Streak in Overtime Loss to Griffins - Belleville Senators
- Eagles Fans Donate 9,000 Teddy Bears as Colorado Falls to Tucson, 4-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Snap Five-Game Road Loss Streak with 4-3 Overtime Win Against Senators - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Top IceHogs - San Diego Gulls
- Wisdom Brings the Teddy Bears - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Complete Sweep Saturday Night in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Askarov Holds off Iowa in 4-1 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Gulls Sweep Hogs in Weekend Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Fall to Stars 8-5 - Chicago Wolves
- Frank, Stevenson Power Bears to 6-0 Win Over Monsters - Hershey Bears
- Thunderbirds Take Down Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds Stuff Islanders on Teddy Bear Toss Night, 5-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Falter in 4-1 Loss to Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ads Complete Sweep of Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Blanked by Bears 6-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Beat Crunch on the Road, 3-1 - Utica Comets
- Penguins Undone by Bruins, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Utica Scores Early and Keeps Scoring to Take Down Baltimore 10-6 - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack's Eight-Game Point Streak Comes to Halt in Laval - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Merkulov, P-Bruins Down Penguins for Seventh Consecutive Victory - Providence Bruins
- Morning Skate Report: December 9, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Brown and Millman Join Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Capitals Loan Forward Hendrix Lapierre to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game vs. Gulls - Rockford IceHogs
- Phillips Recalled to Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors v Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Blues Recall F Hugh McGing from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Look to Sweep Weekend Set from Rocket - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #22: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Continue Road Trip in Springfield - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wright's Powerplay Goal Carries Firebirds Over Canucks - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Condors Take Down Reign - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Defeated by Barracuda, 6-1, on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Colorado Snaps Roadrunners' Five-Game Unbeaten Streak - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Win Third Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Abbotsford Falls 4-2 as Firebirds Snap Canucks' Home Win Streak - Abbotsford Canucks
- Gushchin Picks up Four Points in Barracuda Win Over Silver Knight - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Top Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Eagles Fans Donate 9,000 Teddy Bears as Colorado Falls to Tucson, 4-3
- Hunt Nets Two Goals In Eagles' 4-2 Victory Over Tucson
- Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Forward Oskar Olausson
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Oskar Olausson
- Wallstedt Makes 43 Saves in Iowa's 3-2 Win Over Colorado