Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Iowa Wild (9-10-1-1; 20 pts.) vs. Milwaukee Admirals (11-8-1-0; 23 pts.)

The Iowa Wild square off against Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. on Wizard Night. The first 1,500 fans receive a goalie glove oven mitt giveaway presented by Vibrant Insurance Group and KIOA.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 30-32-7-7 (15-17-2-3 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-15-5-4 at Milwaukee)

LAST TIME: Iowa dropped a 4-2 decision to Milwaukee at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night... Jake Lucchini and Andy Welinski scored in the third period to tie the game at 2-2... Egor Afanasyev scored the eventual game-winner at 16:08 of the third period... Iowa posted a season-high 40 shots on goal

2022-23: Iowa went 3-3-1-1 against Milwaukee in 2022-23... The Wild picked up five of a possible eight points in four road games... Five games were decided by one goal and two games were decided by two goals... Marco Rossi led Iowa with seven points (3-4=7) in just four games

TEAM NOTES

SHOOTING GALLERY: Iowa recorded a season-high 40 shots in Friday's loss to Milwaukee... The Wild posted double-digit shot totals in each period for the second time this season (Oct. 14 vs. Henderson)... Vinni Lettieri led Iowa with seven shots on goal... The Wild are winless (0-3-0-0) in games in which the team recorded more than 30 shots

STREAKS SNAPPED: Friday's defeat marked the end of a three-game win streak for Iowa... The Wild had scored two power-play goals in three games in a row

THREE OR FEWER: Iowa's goaltenders have not allowed more than three goals in 12 straight games... The Wild are 6-5-0-1 over that span... Iowa is undefeated in the six games in which the team has scored four or more goals this season

GOALTENDING PROSPECTS

* Jesper Wallstedt and Yaroslav Askarov have started in opposing nets five times over the last two seasons

* The two goaltenders were first-round picks in succeeding drafts

* Nashville selected Askarov with the 11th pick in the 2020 NHL Draft

* Minnesota selected Wallstedt with the 20th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft

* Askarov is 4-0-1-0 in the five games he has started opposite Wallstedt and has allowed just six goals in those starts

* Wallstedt has not allowed more than three goals in any of his last four starts against Askarov

* Askarov saved 11-of-13 shots and earned a win in relief of Troy Grosenick in Friday's game

