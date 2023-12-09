Gulls Top IceHogs

December 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls finished their five-game road swing with their fourth win of the trip (4-1-0-0), a 5-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs Saturday night at BMO Center. San Diego is now 5-1-1-0 over their last seven games and its record now sits at 7-11-4-0.

Tomas Suchanek stopped 21-of-22 shots to earn his third consecutive victory and fourth in five American Hockey League starts (4-0-1). His 118:55 shutout sequence spanning three games from Dec.6-9 is the longest by a Gulls rookie goaltender, surpassing Lukas Dostal (113:21, Feb. 25-Mar. 2, 2022).

Tyson Hinds scored the first goal of his AHL career at 11:54 in the third, the fifth Gulls skater to do so this season.

Glenn Gawdin scored his third goal in four games and sixth overall this season at 6:32 in the second. The goal extends his point streak to four games (3-2=5).

Brayden Tracey netted his second goal in as many games, his fifth of the campaign. He has tallied 3-4=7 points in his last five games.

Chase De Leo moved his point streak to four games with his third goal of the season in the second. The Gulls' captain has 3-7=10 points in his first seven games.

Judd Caulfield scored his fifth goal (ENG, SHG) and earned his fourth assist (1-1=2), his second consecutive multi-point game (2-2=4).

Jacob Perreault earned his ninth assist, giving him points in back-to-back contests (1-2=3) and 3-7=10 points in his last nine games.

Olen Zellweger picked up an assist, giving him 4-14=18 points on the season. He leads all Gulls defensemen in points and co-leads in assists alongside Trevor Carrick.

Ben King extended his point streak to three games (2-2=4) with an assist.

Nathan Gaucher recorded an assist. He has tallied 3-3=6 points his last five games.

Colten White also gained an assist.

The San Diego Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego to begin a four-game homestand on Saturday, Dec. 16 against the Henderson Silver Knights (5 p.m. PST; TV: KUSI-SD, AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Tyson Hinds

On scoring his first AHL goal:

I mean, still can't believe it. It was not the prettiest goal, but I'm glad. The boys did the good work for me in front of the net and everything. Shoveled it into the net.

On describing the play that led up to his goal:

Started with a great breakout and then joined the rush. Just got lucky, went in front of the net, puck was there, so just a great play for the boys. Nice passes, nice shots. It's fun.

On the adjustments made following the first period:

Yeah, they started hot. So, they came fast, they skated a lot, So, we got surprised a little bit, but between the first and the second, we talked in the room. Just, "Hey boys, we need to give more to win the game. The road trip is not over yet and let's finish this in a great way."

On the team finding their game during the road trip:

I think it's just being with the boys. First road trip, big road trip, nine days, ten days. It's a big one and we just stick together and it's a great way to find our chemistry together and everything. So, it's probably the best answer I can give you for the on-ice stuff and the off-ice stuff too.

On looking forward to being back home:

Yeah, it's going to feel good. Little two days off and recuperate. Get our energy back and after, get back to business.

Goaltending coach Jeff Glass

On Tomas Suchanek's performance:

The confidence is there. He's definitely seeing the puck right now. Tomas has put a lot of work in and he works hard at being in position and getting to the right spot. He was very focused and it's fun to see a goalie play that well, and he's clearly seeing it right now.

On tonight's win over Rockford:

I think it was a pretty even game through 20 minutes, but we came out in the second with a different attitude, leaned on them a little bit and kind of tilted the ice in our favor. I think when we're skating like that, things like that can happen and I'm happy for it.

On the team finding their game during the road trip:

I think we were really excited (for it). It was getting on the road, getting together. I think we talked when we got to Chicago. Was nice to kind of get to know a few guys and we really did that. We bonded as a group. Nothing brings guys together like a win and that definitely happened, but I think we kind of have the formula now for success. We're going to stick with it.

On wrapping up the road trip with a win:

I think it was part of the mindset going into it was if we can get a win, this week is a lot more fun and a lot more pleasurable and productive as well. So, the win was huge and I'm glad we were able to close it up tonight.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.