San Diego Gulls Announce 2024-25 Home Opener Presented by California Coast Credit Union

July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its 2024-25 Home Opener presented by California Coast Credit Union at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Friday, Oct. 18 vs. the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The full 2024-25 AHL regular season schedule will be released tomorrow, July 11.

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $560 per seat for the 2024-25 season (includes all taxes and fees). Gulls Elite Members enjoy exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated Account Rep, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more! Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on partial-season ticket plans and group ticket experiences by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets. Single game tickets will go on sale later this summer.

