A Step Forward for Sedoff
July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
As the hockey calendar turns to 2024-25, prospects in NHL organizations continue to take strides toward their ultimate goal: contribution to their NHL clubs.
For defenseman Christoffer Sedoff, a return to Golden Knights Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction marks an opportunity to continue that pursuit.
Sedoff completed his first professional season here in Nevada last year. He played 46 games for the Golden Knights' AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights, notching 10 points (0G, 10A) over that stretch.
"I think I took a step in the right direction in my game, even though the [Silver Knights] unfortunately didn't make the playoffs," Sedoff said. "Hopefully I'm going to be able to continue that during the summer and come ready to camp in the fall."
Sedoff is taking it upon himself to spend the summer doing everything he can to be a better player when he arrives at training camp in September.
"Getting stronger and more explosive in the summer means that you're going to be strong and ready for the season," he said. "And I always try to work on my skating, I think that's a huge part of my game. I want to make sure that I'm really detailed in my game defensively, too. It helps me produce more and it helps the team win. I was here last year, and they always tell us that every year you have to grow as a player if you want to keep getting better in your career. Improving the team is a huge part of that."
Sedoff's time with the Silver Knights also shaped his aim to improve the team both at camp and beyond. Throughout his first professional season, Sedoff relied on the experience and leadership of veteran AHL defenseman and captain Jake Bischoff. Now, headed into development camp as one of the more experienced prospects in the organization, he wants to take the opportunity to pay that forward.
"I have a year of pro experience under my belt, it's huge," he said. "There are a lot of guys that maybe are nervous because it's their first time here. So I want to help them as much as I can and try to show them on the ice if they don't know the drill. I'm kind of used to some of [the drills], so it's been really good. It's part of improving every single year."
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2024
- Canucks Hire Malhotra as Head Coach of the Abbotsford Canucks - Abbotsford Canucks
- A Step Forward for Sedoff - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Jose Barracuda 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 19 - San Jose Barracuda
- American Hockey League Announces 2024-25 Home Openers - AHL
- Save the Date: Bears 2024-25 Home Opener Is October 12 - Hershey Bears
- Condors to Host Gulls in Home Opener - Bakersfield Condors
- Bridgeport Islanders to Face Bruins in October 12th Home Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack to Host Springfield Thunderbirds in Home Opener on October 18th - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Announce Home Opener for the 2024-2025 Season - Utica Comets
- Amerks to Open 2024-25 Season at Home against Belleville on Friday, October 11 - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens to Host Utica Comets for 2024 Home Opener Presented by CAA October 19 - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2024-25 Home Opener Presented by California Coast Credit Union - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 12 vs. Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Announce Date of 2024-25 Home Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds to Host Laval Rocket for Opening Night Saturday, October 12 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Robbie Russo Returns to Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- ECHL's Florida Everblades Enter Multi-Year Affiliation Agreement with St. Louis Blues - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Mack Guzda Returns to Checkers on AHL Deal - Charlotte Checkers
- Marcel Marcel Returns to Rockford on AHL Contract - Rockford IceHogs
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Full Slate of Guaranteed Dates for the 2024-25 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Wyatte Wylie to a One-Year American Hockey League Contract - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.