Comets Announce Home Opener for the 2024-2025 Season
July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - The Utica Comets, along with the American Hockey League, announced today that the team will open the 2024-2025 season at home against the Syracuse Crunch inside the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday, October 11th at 7:00 PM.
The home opener marks the team's 12th season in Utica's AHL history and its fourth as the top affiliate of the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League. The home opener will take place on Friday, October 11th with a 7:00 PM puck drop is against their North Division rival, the Crunch, who are the top affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The complete 2024-2025 season schedule is set to be released Thursday.
Season tickets are now on sale. For more information, please visit www.uticacomets.com.
