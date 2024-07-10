San Jose Barracuda 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 19

July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today its home opener for the 2024-25 season at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) is set for 101 days from now on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, versus the Iowa Wild (6 p.m.). The full season schedule will be announced on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

It marks the second consecutive season in which the Barracuda will play its home opener against an out-of-division opponent and the first time they will play the Wild since 2022-23. All-time versus Minnesota's top affiliate, the Barracuda are 8-4-2 and 3-3-1 at home. The full promotional schedule for the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.

Select-A-Seat

Kick off the 10-year celebration of Barracuda Hockey in the South Bay early by joining us for the '24-25 Select-a-Seat event on July 27 from 12 PM - 2 PM at Sharks Ice at San Jose. This exclusive behind-the-scenes brunch offers a sneak peek at Battery Member benefits, including:

Special access to the Sharks lounge and locker room

A Chalk Talk session with Barracuda General Manager Joe Will, the Voice of the 'Cuda Nick Nollenberger, and Barracuda VP of Business Operations James Collins

Complimentary food and beverages

Most importantly, you'll have the opportunity to choose your seats for next season first! While this event showcases the perks of being a Battery Member, everyone is welcome to attend. Spots are limited, so secure your place at the Barracuda Select-a-Seat by RSVPing.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.