Penguins Announce Date of 2024-25 Home Opener
July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they will host their home opener to the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
In the first home game under the guidance of new head coach Kirk MacDonald, the Penguins will face-off against the Charlotte Checkers at 6:05 p.m.
The only other time Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opened its home schedule against Charlotte was at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, with the Penguins dropping a 5-2 decision. However, the Penguins spoiled the Checkers' home opener last year, downing Charlotte, 4-2.
The Penguins and Checkers split their eight-game season series last year at four wins apiece.
The Penguins' full 2024-25 regular-season schedule is expected to be unveiled tomorrow, Thursday, July 11.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
