Bridgeport Islanders to Face Bruins in October 12th Home Opener
July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, will face the Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins) in their 2024-25 home opener at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders and Bruins will drop the puck at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12th for the first of 36 home games.
It's the earliest home opener since Oct. 10, 2015, and nine days earlier than Bridgeport's home opener last season.
Opening Night packs are on sale now, and offer the best value to attend the home opener and other games at Total Mortgage Arena this season. Opening Night packs include two (2) tickets to the Oct. 12th contest, four (4) flex vouchers to use however you want for any other regular-season home game, and two (2) Bridgeport Islanders hats.
The American Hockey League plans to unveil the full, regular-season schedule for all 32 of its member clubs tomorrow.
