Marcel Marcel Returns to Rockford on AHL Contract

July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has re-signed forward Marcel Marcel to a one-year AHL contract.

"We are excited to see the steps that Marcel will take in his development as he enters his second season in the AHL," said IceHogs President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Mark Bernard. "His work ethic and attitude are exceptional, and we are confident that he will continue to build on his game and take steps forward."

Marcel, 20, posted five assists in 26 appearances with Rockford last season after making his AHL debut on Nov. 4 at Manitoba. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound forward also skated in six games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel and tabbed three points (1G, 2A).

Prior to signing an AHL contract with Rockford last season, Marcel was selected in the fifth round (131st overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

After rising through the junior and pro ranks in his home country, the Pilsen, Czech Republic native recorded 32 points (14G, 18A) in 54 games for the QMJHL's Gatineau Olympiques during the 2022-23 season. He also represented Czechia at the 2023 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and registered six points (2G, 4A) in seven games en route to a silver medal.

