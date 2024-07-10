Belleville Sens to Host Utica Comets for 2024 Home Opener Presented by CAA October 19
July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are today announcing the opponent and some further details for the Club's 2024 Home Opener presented by CAA, to be held on Saturday, October 19, 2024, when the B-Sens welcome the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) to CAA Arena.
As always, the Home Opener presented by CAA will kick off with the red-carpet arrivals, when fans can meet their favourite players and get autographs ahead of the game. The pregame fun continues in the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre gymnasium with the Kids Zone, featuring games, crafts, inflatables and more.
More details on the 2024 Home Opener presented by CAA will be announced leading up to the game.
The full 2024-25 American Hockey League schedule is expected to be released on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Fans can put a deposit down now to lock in a group experience for one of the B-Sens' six guaranteed dates for the 2024-25 season, with more information on 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.
