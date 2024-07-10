American Hockey League Announces 2024-25 Home Openers
July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams' home openers for the 2024-25 season:
Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] - Fri., Oct. 25 vs. San Diego
Bakersfield Condors [EDM] - Sat., Oct. 19 vs. San Diego
Belleville Senators [OTT] - Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Utica
Bridgeport Islanders [NYI] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Providence
Calgary Wranglers [CGY] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Abbotsford
Charlotte Checkers [FLA] - Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Cleveland
Chicago Wolves [CAR] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Milwaukee
Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] - Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Rochester
Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Bakersfield
Colorado Eagles [COL] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Tucson
Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee
Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] - Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Springfield
Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] - Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Calgary
Hershey Bears [WSH] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Cleveland
Iowa Wild [MIN] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Manitoba
Laval Rocket [MTL] - Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Syracuse
Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Hartford
Manitoba Moose [WPG] - Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Rockford
Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] - Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Rockford
Ontario Reign [LA] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. San Jose
Providence Bruins [BOS] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Laval
Rochester Americans [BUF] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Belleville
Rockford IceHogs [CHI] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids
San Diego Gulls [ANA] - Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Coachella Valley
San Jose Barracuda [SJ] - Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Iowa
Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Laval
Syracuse Crunch [TB] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Belleville
Texas Stars [DAL] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Henderson
Toronto Marlies [TOR] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. San Diego
Tucson Roadrunners [UTA] - Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Texas
Utica Comets [NJ] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Syracuse
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Charlotte
The complete 2024-25 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 11.
