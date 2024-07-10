American Hockey League Announces 2024-25 Home Openers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams' home openers for the 2024-25 season:

Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] - Fri., Oct. 25 vs. San Diego

Bakersfield Condors [EDM] - Sat., Oct. 19 vs. San Diego

Belleville Senators [OTT] - Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Utica

Bridgeport Islanders [NYI] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Providence

Calgary Wranglers [CGY] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Abbotsford

Charlotte Checkers [FLA] - Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Cleveland

Chicago Wolves [CAR] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Milwaukee

Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] - Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Rochester

Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Bakersfield

Colorado Eagles [COL] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Tucson

Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee

Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] - Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Springfield

Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] - Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Calgary

Hershey Bears [WSH] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Cleveland

Iowa Wild [MIN] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Manitoba

Laval Rocket [MTL] - Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Syracuse

Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Hartford

Manitoba Moose [WPG] - Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Rockford

Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] - Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Rockford

Ontario Reign [LA] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. San Jose

Providence Bruins [BOS] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Laval

Rochester Americans [BUF] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Belleville

Rockford IceHogs [CHI] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids

San Diego Gulls [ANA] - Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Coachella Valley

San Jose Barracuda [SJ] - Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Iowa

Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Laval

Syracuse Crunch [TB] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Belleville

Texas Stars [DAL] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Henderson

Toronto Marlies [TOR] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. San Diego

Tucson Roadrunners [UTA] - Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Texas

Utica Comets [NJ] - Fri., Oct. 11 vs. Syracuse

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] - Sat., Oct. 12 vs. Charlotte

The complete 2024-25 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 11.

