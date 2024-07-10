Wolf Pack to Host Springfield Thunderbirds in Home Opener on October 18th

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today that the club will host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, October 18th, at 7:00 p.m. at the XL Center for the team's 2024-25 home opener.

This is the first time in the franchise's 28-year history that the Wolf Pack open the home portion of their schedule against the Thunderbirds. It is the fourth time in franchise history that the Wolf Pack have hosted a Springfield-based team in the home opener. The club welcomed the Springfield Falcons to the XL Center for the home opener in 2006-07 (October 7th, 2006, 3-2 loss), 2008-09 (October 11th, 2008, 4-3 loss), and 2009-10 (October 10th, 2009, 7-3 victory).

The Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds met ten times during the 2023-24 season. Each side won five games in regulation time, posting identical 5-5-0-0 records.

At the XL Center, the Wolf Pack posted a record of 2-3-0-0 against the Thunderbirds. The club claimed a 5-3 victory in the final meeting in Hartford on April 12th, clinching a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs in the process.

The win was punctuated by Louis Domingue's goalie goal, the first of his career and the second in Wolf Pack history.

The full 2024-25 AHL regular season schedule will be released on Thursday, July 11th.

