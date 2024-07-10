Wolf Pack to Host Springfield Thunderbirds in Home Opener on October 18th
July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today that the club will host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, October 18th, at 7:00 p.m. at the XL Center for the team's 2024-25 home opener.
This is the first time in the franchise's 28-year history that the Wolf Pack open the home portion of their schedule against the Thunderbirds. It is the fourth time in franchise history that the Wolf Pack have hosted a Springfield-based team in the home opener. The club welcomed the Springfield Falcons to the XL Center for the home opener in 2006-07 (October 7th, 2006, 3-2 loss), 2008-09 (October 11th, 2008, 4-3 loss), and 2009-10 (October 10th, 2009, 7-3 victory).
The Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds met ten times during the 2023-24 season. Each side won five games in regulation time, posting identical 5-5-0-0 records.
At the XL Center, the Wolf Pack posted a record of 2-3-0-0 against the Thunderbirds. The club claimed a 5-3 victory in the final meeting in Hartford on April 12th, clinching a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs in the process.
The win was punctuated by Louis Domingue's goalie goal, the first of his career and the second in Wolf Pack history.
The full 2024-25 AHL regular season schedule will be released on Thursday, July 11th.
Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets or call 860-722-9425 for more details!
Single-game tickets will go on sale on a to-be-announced date later this summer. Stay tuned to www.hartfordwolfpack.com for more details regarding single-game tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2024
- Save the Date: Bears 2024-25 Home Opener Is October 12 - Hershey Bears
- Condors to Host Gulls in Home Opener - Bakersfield Condors
- Bridgeport Islanders to Face Bruins in October 12th Home Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack to Host Springfield Thunderbirds in Home Opener on October 18th - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Announce Home Opener for the 2024-2025 Season - Utica Comets
- Amerks to Open 2024-25 Season at Home against Belleville on Friday, October 11 - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens to Host Utica Comets for 2024 Home Opener Presented by CAA October 19 - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2024-25 Home Opener Presented by California Coast Credit Union - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 12 vs. Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Announce Date of 2024-25 Home Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds to Host Laval Rocket for Opening Night Saturday, October 12 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Robbie Russo Returns to Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- ECHL's Florida Everblades Enter Multi-Year Affiliation Agreement with St. Louis Blues - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Mack Guzda Returns to Checkers on AHL Deal - Charlotte Checkers
- Marcel Marcel Returns to Rockford on AHL Contract - Rockford IceHogs
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Full Slate of Guaranteed Dates for the 2024-25 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Wyatte Wylie to a One-Year American Hockey League Contract - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack to Host Springfield Thunderbirds in Home Opener on October 18th
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Full Slate of Guaranteed Dates for the 2024-25 Season
- Grant Potulny Named Eighth Head Coach in Hartford Wolf Pack History
- Wolf Pack Ink Forward Isaac Dufort to One-Year Contract
- Wolf Pack Re-Sign Defenseman Blake Hillman to One-Year Contract