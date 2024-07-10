Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Full Slate of Guaranteed Dates for the 2024-25 Season

July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 regular season schedule at the XL Center in downtown Hartford on Friday, October 18th, 2024. The time and opponent will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the home opener on October 18th, the club has five other guaranteed home dates for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The club will host home games on the following dates during the 2024-25 campaign.

Friday, October 18th, 2024 - Home Opener

Saturday, January 11th, 2025

Saturday, January 25th, 2025

Friday, February 21st, 2025

Saturday, February 22nd, 2025

Saturday, March 1st, 2025

The complete 2024-25 regular season schedule, including game times and opponents, will be released later this summer.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.