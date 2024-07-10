Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Full Slate of Guaranteed Dates for the 2024-25 Season
July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 regular season schedule at the XL Center in downtown Hartford on Friday, October 18th, 2024. The time and opponent will be announced at a later date.
In addition to the home opener on October 18th, the club has five other guaranteed home dates for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
The club will host home games on the following dates during the 2024-25 campaign.
Friday, October 18th, 2024 - Home Opener
Saturday, January 11th, 2025
Saturday, January 25th, 2025
Friday, February 21st, 2025
Saturday, February 22nd, 2025
Saturday, March 1st, 2025
The complete 2024-25 regular season schedule, including game times and opponents, will be released later this summer.
Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!
