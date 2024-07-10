T-Birds to Host Laval Rocket for Opening Night Saturday, October 12

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, proud AHL affiliates of the St. Louis Blues, announced today that they will open their home-ice schedule at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:05 p.m. against the Laval Rocket for Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield.

Full details for Opening Night, including the season-opening Block Party presented by Community Bank, will be released at a later date.

Fans can keep up with the latest Blues and Thunderbirds player signings and other roster news and following the team on social media (@ThunderbirdsAHL) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.

The full AHL regular season schedule is expected to be announced on Thursday. Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2024-25 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

