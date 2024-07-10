Save the Date: Bears 2024-25 Home Opener Is October 12

July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club's home opener for the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, will take place versus the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, Oct. 12 at GIANT Center. The puck drops on Hershey's 87th American Hockey League season at 7 p.m. that evening.

That night's proceedings will also include a pre-game ceremony featuring the raising of Hershey's AHL-record 13th Calder Cup banner to the GIANT Center rafters; all fans in attendance will receive a replica mini Calder Cup banner. Further details about Hershey's Opening Night festivities will be announced later this summer.

The full 72-game schedule for the 2024-25 regular season is expected to be released on Thursday, July 11.

Bears single-game ticket information will be announced later this summer.

The Hershey Bears are the 2024 Calder Cup champions! The Bears will take the ice to defend the club's title starting in October, but you can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure your Season Tickets for the 2024-25 season now!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.