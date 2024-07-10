Save the Date: Bears 2024-25 Home Opener Is October 12
July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club's home opener for the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, will take place versus the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, Oct. 12 at GIANT Center. The puck drops on Hershey's 87th American Hockey League season at 7 p.m. that evening.
That night's proceedings will also include a pre-game ceremony featuring the raising of Hershey's AHL-record 13th Calder Cup banner to the GIANT Center rafters; all fans in attendance will receive a replica mini Calder Cup banner. Further details about Hershey's Opening Night festivities will be announced later this summer.
The full 72-game schedule for the 2024-25 regular season is expected to be released on Thursday, July 11.
Bears single-game ticket information will be announced later this summer.
The Hershey Bears are the 2024 Calder Cup champions! The Bears will take the ice to defend the club's title starting in October, but you can score Calder Cup merchandise and secure your Season Tickets for the 2024-25 season now!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2024
- San Jose Barracuda 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 19 - San Jose Barracuda
- American Hockey League Announces 2024-25 Home Openers - AHL
- Save the Date: Bears 2024-25 Home Opener Is October 12 - Hershey Bears
- Condors to Host Gulls in Home Opener - Bakersfield Condors
- Bridgeport Islanders to Face Bruins in October 12th Home Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack to Host Springfield Thunderbirds in Home Opener on October 18th - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Announce Home Opener for the 2024-2025 Season - Utica Comets
- Amerks to Open 2024-25 Season at Home against Belleville on Friday, October 11 - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens to Host Utica Comets for 2024 Home Opener Presented by CAA October 19 - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2024-25 Home Opener Presented by California Coast Credit Union - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 12 vs. Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Announce Date of 2024-25 Home Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds to Host Laval Rocket for Opening Night Saturday, October 12 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Robbie Russo Returns to Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- ECHL's Florida Everblades Enter Multi-Year Affiliation Agreement with St. Louis Blues - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Mack Guzda Returns to Checkers on AHL Deal - Charlotte Checkers
- Marcel Marcel Returns to Rockford on AHL Contract - Rockford IceHogs
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Full Slate of Guaranteed Dates for the 2024-25 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Wyatte Wylie to a One-Year American Hockey League Contract - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.