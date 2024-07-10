IceHogs 2024-25 Home Opener Set for October 12 vs. Grand Rapids
July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
In conjunction with the American Hockey League, the Rockford IceHogs today announced the first home game of the season will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins in downtown Rockford at the BMO Center. The 2024-25 season marks the 26th season of IceHogs hockey and the 18th as the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Last season, a sold-out crowd of 6,360 watched the IceHogs in the home opener against the rival Chicago Wolves on Oct. 21, marking the largest IceHogs attendance for a home opener since the team began AHL play in 2007.
Grand Rapids eliminated Rockford in four games during the Central Division Semifinal round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs last season. The IceHogs were 6-5-0-1 against the Griffins during the 2023-24 regular campaign.
The rest of the 2024-25 regular season schedule will be announced on Thursday.
Learn more about 2024-25 IceHogs Season Tickets
Season tickets for the Hogs start at $14 per game for all 36 home games, and partial plans are available as well. Season ticket members enjoy a one-of-a-kind membership of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences at the BMO Center. Learn more by calling 815-986-6465 to talk with one of our staff about joining the IceHogs Season Ticket Family or by visiting icehogs.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.