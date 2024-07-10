Amerks to Open 2024-25 Season at Home against Belleville on Friday, October 11
July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will host the Belleville Senators in its 2024-25 Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 11 at The Blue Cross Arena.
The 2024-25 season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, will be Rochester's 69th in the American Hockey League and 43rd as the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.
The complete regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday, July 11.
Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2024-25 season are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $17 per game and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships.
