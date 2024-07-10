Amerks to Open 2024-25 Season at Home against Belleville on Friday, October 11

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will host the Belleville Senators in its 2024-25 Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 11 at The Blue Cross Arena.

The 2024-25 season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, will be Rochester's 69th in the American Hockey League and 43rd as the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

The complete regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday, July 11.

