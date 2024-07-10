Belleville Sens Sign Defenceman Wyatte Wylie to a One-Year American Hockey League Contract

July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced on July 6, 2024, that the team has signed defenceman Wyatte Wylie to an American Hockey League standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

The 24-year-old from Everett, Washington, just completed his fourth season of professional hockey, suiting up in 45 games for the Ontario Reign (AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings) and picking up 13 points (two goals, 11 assists). Wylie also added an assist over eight Calder Cup Playoff games and played five games with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2023-24, collecting two goals and two assists.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft (127th overall) by Philadelphia, Wylie spent the previous three seasons with the Flyers' AHL affiliate in Lehigh Valley. Over 176 AHL games, Wylie has 11 goals and 37 assists for 48 points.

Before turning pro, Wylie played four seasons with the Western Hockey League's Everett Silvertips, registering 152 points (31 goals, 121 assists).

