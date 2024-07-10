Mack Guzda Returns to Checkers on AHL Deal

July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Mack Guzda is remaining in the organization, this time on a one-year AHL contract with Charlotte.

The 23-year-old appeared in two games for Charlotte last season - going 1-1-0 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage - before being sidelined for the remainder of the year with injury. Over his career Guzda is 17-10-3 with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in 31 games for the Checkers.

Prior to making the jump to the pros, the Tennessee native went 83-58-19 with a 3.18 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage over five OHL seasons with Owen Sound and Barrie - earning a spot on the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.

