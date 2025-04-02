Panthers Recall Jaycob Megna, Assign Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte

Jaycob Megna is headed to his hometown club, as the Panthers have recalled the Florida native from Charlotte.

The 32-year-old blue liner has 16 points (2g, 14a) in 64 games for Charlotte this season and ranks sixth in the AHL with a +26 rating.

A seventh-round pick by Anaheim in 2012, Megna has logged 434 AHL games over his career and 185 at the NHL level - including 44 last season for the Blackhawks.

Additionally, the Panthers have assigned Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte.

The 23-year-old defenseman has posted 16 points (2g, 14a) in 43 games for Charlotte this season while also appearing in 14 games for the Panthers.

Over his career, Bjornfot - who was the 22nd overall pick in 2019 - has logged 47 points (13g, 34a) in 152 AHL games and 15 points (1g, 14a) in 134 NHL games.

Both the Checkers and Panthers have eight games remaining in the regular season. Charlotte faces a three-in-three weekend against Providence and Bridgeport, while Florida is in the midst of a road trip that continues Wednesday night in Toronto.

