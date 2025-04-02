Iowa Sweeps Texas, Earns 6-2 Road Win

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Iowa Wild swept a weekday series against the Texas Stars with a 6-2 win at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Wednesday night. William Rousseau earned his first AHL win while five different Iowa skaters registered two-point games.

Iowa opened the scoring with the fastest goal in team history nine seconds into the game. Tyler Madden found Adam Raska through the seam and Raska elevated a forehand shot over the glove of Remi Poirier (19 saves).

Will Zmolek and Liam Öhgren combined to set up Travis Boyd for a shot under the crossbar at 6:29 to double the lead.

The Wild extended the advantage to 3-0 at 14:43 when Öhgren ripped a shot from the bottom of the left circle to the short side with assists from David Spacek and Ben Jones.

Texas outshot Iowa 11-10 in the opening 20 minutes.

Jones outwaited Poirier and slid the puck into the back of the net 3:55 into the second period with assists from Madden and Spacek.

Jack Becker beat Rousseau (14 saves) to the glove side at 6:13 to put the Stars on the board.

Hunter Haight made the score 5-1 with an unassisted goal at 15:52 that chased Poirier. Magnus Hellberg (seven saves) replaced Poirier in net.

Samuel Hlavaj (12 saves) replaced Rousseau in goal midway through the second period.

The Wild outshot the Stars 27-18 through two periods.

Emilio Pettersen scored for Texas 13:19 into the third period, but Boyd netted his second goal of the game on the empty net with an assist from Cameron Crotty at 16:23 to cap the scoring.

Iowa outshot Texas 32-28. The Wild went 1-for-4 with the man advantage and killed off all three Stars power plays.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Apr. 4 at 7 p.m. to host the San Diego Gulls on Star Wars Night. The Wild will rebrand as the Iowa Wookiees and wear specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off postgame with proceeds benefiting The ALS Association.

