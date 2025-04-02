Iowa Sweeps Texas, Earns 6-2 Road Win
April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Iowa Wild swept a weekday series against the Texas Stars with a 6-2 win at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Wednesday night. William Rousseau earned his first AHL win while five different Iowa skaters registered two-point games.
Iowa opened the scoring with the fastest goal in team history nine seconds into the game. Tyler Madden found Adam Raska through the seam and Raska elevated a forehand shot over the glove of Remi Poirier (19 saves).
Will Zmolek and Liam Öhgren combined to set up Travis Boyd for a shot under the crossbar at 6:29 to double the lead.
The Wild extended the advantage to 3-0 at 14:43 when Öhgren ripped a shot from the bottom of the left circle to the short side with assists from David Spacek and Ben Jones.
Texas outshot Iowa 11-10 in the opening 20 minutes.
Jones outwaited Poirier and slid the puck into the back of the net 3:55 into the second period with assists from Madden and Spacek.
Jack Becker beat Rousseau (14 saves) to the glove side at 6:13 to put the Stars on the board.
Hunter Haight made the score 5-1 with an unassisted goal at 15:52 that chased Poirier. Magnus Hellberg (seven saves) replaced Poirier in net.
Samuel Hlavaj (12 saves) replaced Rousseau in goal midway through the second period.
The Wild outshot the Stars 27-18 through two periods.
Emilio Pettersen scored for Texas 13:19 into the third period, but Boyd netted his second goal of the game on the empty net with an assist from Cameron Crotty at 16:23 to cap the scoring.
Iowa outshot Texas 32-28. The Wild went 1-for-4 with the man advantage and killed off all three Stars power plays.
Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Apr. 4 at 7 p.m. to host the San Diego Gulls on Star Wars Night. The Wild will rebrand as the Iowa Wookiees and wear specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off postgame with proceeds benefiting The ALS Association.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025
- Amerks Clinch Playoff Berth with 4-2 Win over Thunderbirds - Rochester Americans
- Back-And-Forth Third Period Sees Griffins Fall to Wolves - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Drop Second Straight to Wild - Texas Stars
- Iowa Sweeps Texas, Earns 6-2 Road Win - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Belleville Senators, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Clinch Berth in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Chicago Wolves
- Peca's Milestone Night Not Enough against Amerks - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blues Assign F Dalibor Dvorsky to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Voting Open Now for 2024.25 Abbotsford Canucks Team Awards - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bears Sign Lynden Breen to AHL Deal for 2025-26 Season. - Hershey Bears
- Panthers Recall Jaycob Megna, Assign Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Recall Jack Beck from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Ink Forward Sullivan Mack to One-Year Deal - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Men: Phantoms Strand the Islanders 4-1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lehigh Valley Outdistances Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hardman Overtime Goal Wins Game for Comets over Marlies - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Announce Injury Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #66 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (31-29-3-2) vs Calgary Wranglers (32-26-4-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Sign Defenders Ryan Chesley and David Gucciardi to Tryout Agreements - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Fall 3-2 to Roadrunners Night One - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Phantoms at Islanders, Game #66 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Islanders vs. Phantoms (10:30 a.m.) - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tucson Climbs into Playoff Spot with 3-2 Win over Calgary - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks Secure 10th Straight Win in a 2-1 Victory over the Condors - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Nearly Spring Upset over Canucks - Bakersfield Condors
- Laval Outlasts Moose - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.