IceHogs Announce Injury Update
April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
IceHogs forward Marcel Marcel is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a left shoulder injury.
The IceHogs hit the road to face the Griffins to begin a home-and-home series on Friday, Apr. 4 at 6pm CT.
