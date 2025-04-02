IceHogs Announce Injury Update

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

IceHogs forward Marcel Marcel is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a left shoulder injury.

The IceHogs hit the road to face the Griffins to begin a home-and-home series on Friday, Apr. 4 at 6pm CT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.