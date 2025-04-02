Lehigh Valley Outdistances Islanders
April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Calle Odelius scored his first career AHL goal on Wednesday morning, but the Bridgeport Islanders (15-44-4-3), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 4-1 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (33-26-5-2) in front of 6,843 fans at Total Mortgage Arena.
Alexis Gendron scored the eventual game-winning goal when he converted late in the first period. Anthony Richard, Jon-Randall Avon, and Ethan Samson also registered a goal for Lehigh Valley. Adam Ginning logged two helpers, while Parker Gahagen (11-3-2) stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced.
Hunter Miska (2-7-0) made 25 saves for the Islanders.
The Phantoms jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back. Richard gave Lehigh Valley an early advantage 2:43 into the first period when he intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and darted through the left circle. He slipped a shot under Miska's pads from just above the crease to make it 1-0.
At the 15:47 mark, Garrett Wilson settled the puck near the end boards and found Gendron at the doorstep. Gendron got around Sam Bolduc and lifted a wrist shot into the top left corner to make it 2-0.
The Phantoms started the second period right where they left off in the first, potting two goals in a 3:39 span. Avon redirected Rhett Gardner's left-wing shot at 6:32 to make it 3-0 before Samson lasered a wrist shot past Miska from the right circle to extend Lehigh Valley's lead at 10:11.
Odelius got the Islanders on the board 17:51 into the second period with a power-play goal. After Samson was accessed a slashing penalty, Alex Jefferies found Odelius near the blue line, where he hammered a one-timer through traffic and past Gahagen's blocker for his first AHL goal. Matt Maggio collected the secondary assist.
Despite having chances in the third period, including two power-play opportunities, the Islanders could not come back. Bridgeport's power play went 1-for-5, while the penalty kill went 2-for-2. Lehigh Valley led in shots, 29-26.
The Islanders finished their six-game series with the Phantoms 1-5-0-0.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025
- Morning Men: Phantoms Strand the Islanders 4-1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lehigh Valley Outdistances Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hardman Overtime Goal Wins Game for Comets over Marlies - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Announce Injury Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #66 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (31-29-3-2) vs Calgary Wranglers (32-26-4-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Sign Defenders Ryan Chesley and David Gucciardi to Tryout Agreements - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Fall 3-2 to Roadrunners Night One - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Phantoms at Islanders, Game #66 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Islanders vs. Phantoms (10:30 a.m.) - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tucson Climbs into Playoff Spot with 3-2 Win over Calgary - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks Secure 10th Straight Win in a 2-1 Victory over the Condors - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Nearly Spring Upset over Canucks - Bakersfield Condors
- Laval Outlasts Moose - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.