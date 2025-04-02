Game #66 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (31-29-3-2) vs Calgary Wranglers (32-26-4-3)

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Time: 6:30 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #47 Mike Sullivan, #26 Austin Rook

Linespeople: #54 Anthony Caruso, #76 Gabe Lomen

Supervisor: Chris Edwards

The Tucson Roadrunners (31-29-3-2) look to complete the sweep of the Calgary Wranglers (32-26-4-3) in the series finale on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. MST at Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners never trailed in Tuesday's 3-2 victory, securing their third straight win on home ice.

Calgary has now dropped four straight games and six of its last seven. Despite their recent struggles, the Wranglers kept things tight in the series opener, with the game knotted at 1-1 entering the third period. Tucson captain Austin Poganski broke the deadlock early in the final frame, and Cameron Hebig sealed the win with an empty-netter.

The Roadrunners are now 3-0 at home against Calgary this season and will look to complete a perfect 4-0 sweep on home ice in their final regular-season matchup with their Pacific Division rival. Calgary won all four meetings on its home ice earlier in the year, giving Tucson a 3-4 record in the season series.

With a win, the Roadrunners can pull within two points of the sixth-place Wranglers in the standings. Tucson currently holds the Pacific Division's final playoff spot with 67 points, one ahead of the Bakersfield Condors. A sweep would give the Roadrunners a three-point cushion over Bakersfield as they continue their postseason push.

Three Things:

McCartney Makes His Mark

Roadrunners alternate captain Ben McCartney set the tone in Tuesday's opener, striking early with the game's first goal. It was the fourth time this season he has opened the scoring for Tucson, the second-most on the team. His tally also marked his sixth power-play goal, trailing only Andrew Agozzino and Egor Sokolov (7) among active Roadrunners. McCartney now has 11 power-play points, ranking fifth on the team. Tuesday's goal also cemented his place in franchise history. It was his 46th career goal, tying Jan Jenik for sixth all-time in Tucson's record books. His 17th career power-play goal also pulled him even with Laurent Dauphin for third all-time in that category.

Poganski Powering Up

Poganski continued his stellar play, notching a go-ahead goal and an assist on Hebig's empty-netter. It was Poganski's fifth multi-point game of the season, ranking fifth on the team. Two of those performances have come in the last five games, including a three-assist night on March 23 against Colorado. The goal was Poganski's 14th of the season, matching his career-high from last season. Already having a banner year, he has set a new personal best with 36 points and is riding a hot streak with seven points (2G, 5A) in his last six games.

Hebig Hits Another Milestone

Hebig's empty-net goal on Tuesday proved crucial, standing as the game-winner after Calgary's Rory Kerins scored with 10 seconds left to cut the final score to 3-2. It marked Hebig's fourth game-winning goal of the season, the second-most on the team behind Agozzino (5). The goal was also a milestone moment, as his career-high 22nd tally of the year pushed him past Sokolov for the team lead. On a franchise level, it was his 59th goal in a Roadrunners sweater, moving him past Lane Pederson for third all-time in team history. This comes less than a week after Hebig broke the franchise's all-time games played record on Friday against the San Diego Gulls.

What's the Word?

"I appreciate the support and everyone here in Tucson has been so great. It's been a lot of fun here. Love the fans and the city, and the hockey side has been great too. I've played with a lot of great guys along the way and coaches. I'm thankful to be healthy, thankful to get the opportunity and just grateful to be a Roadrunner and hopefully more ahead."

Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig on his record-breaking season.

Number to Know:

4 - Max Szuber continued his strong play at home, picking up an assist on McCartney's power-play goal in Game One to extend his home point streak to four games. The blueliner has been a force offensively, racking up six points (1G, 5A) over that stretch, with all five assists coming in the last three home contests.

Szuber's helper also marked his 12th power-play point (1G, 11A) this season, ranking third on the team and tying Robbie Russo for the most among Tucson defensemen. His 11 power-play assists now leads all active Roadrunners.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Wednesday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. Fans can catch all the action on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

