Hardman Overtime Goal Wins Game for Comets over Marlies

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto, Ont. - The Comets stepped onto the ice on Wednesday morning in Toronto to face off against their division rival, the Marlies. The game marked the final time the two teams played against each other in Toronto. The final time during the regular season takes place in Utica in a just a few weeks. Utica only had nine more games remaining in the regular season and were looking to continue their winning streak which reached two games after the conclusion of Sunday's road contest in Hershey. The contest remained close as the teams headed to overtime to decide the winner. It only took just over two and a half minutes into the extra session for Mike Hardman to win the game on his 18th of the year to lift Utica to a 2-1 game.

During the opening period, the Comets scored a shorthanded goal by Max Willman when he moved down the ice and slipped the puck between the legs of Toronto goalie Dennis Hildeby at 2:42 for this 7th of the year. The Marlies tied the game when their captain Logan Shaw struck at 9:48 in the second period as he blasted a one-timer passed Nico Daws bringing the game to 1-1 after two periods.

During the third period, neither team could muster a goal so they headed to overtime where Mike Hardman ended the game in overtime after a pass from Xavier Parent at 2:27.

The Comets are home on April 4th and 5th for games against the Providence Bruins and the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

