Penguins Recall Jack Beck from Wheeling

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Jack Beck from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Beck has garnered eight goals and 28 assists for 36 points in 36 games with Wheeling this season. The 21-year-old rookie also ranks second on the Nailers with 10 power-play assists.

He is also on a five-game point streak, amassing six points (1G-5A) in that time.

The Penguins signed Beck to an American Hockey League contract on June 3, 2024 after he completed a four-year junior career in the Ontario Hockey League. Beck, who hails from Richmond Hill, Ontario, topped the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in goals (27), assists (58A) and points (85) last season.

Drafted by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Beck had 201 points (68G-133A) in 204 OHL games with Sault Ste. Marie and the Ottawa 67's.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Apr. 4, when the Penguins square off against the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at Rocket FieldHouse.

The Penguins return to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, Apr. 11 for another installation of their historic rivalry with the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. It will be the last WBRE 28/ WYOU 22 Fan Friday of the season. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 courtesy of Coors Light, and there will be postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

Individual-game tickets for the four remaining home games in the Penguins' 2024-25 regular season can be purchased by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367, by visiting Ticketmaster.com or at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza box office.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey.

