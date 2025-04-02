Wranglers Fall 3-2 to Roadrunners Night One

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







In a hard-fought battle in Tucson, the Wranglers fell 3-2 to the Roadrunners, despite a strong performance from Rory Kerins, who notched both of Calgary's goals.

The game saw an early spark from the Roadrunners when Ben McCartney opened the scoring.

However, the Wranglers responded swiftly, with Kerins teaming up with Ty Tullio on a slick tic-tac-toe play to pull the game level.

The second period went scoreless as both teams tightened up defensively.

The third period saw the Roadrunners take control, with Austin Poganski and Cameron Hebig adding goals to extend their lead 3-1.

Yet, the Wranglers weren't done.

Kerins capitalized on a rebound off William Stromgren's shot to score his second of the night.

Despite a valiant push, the Wranglers couldn't find an equalizer.

The Wranglers will look to bounce back in the second leg of the doubleheader, on April 2 at 7:30 p.m. MT.

