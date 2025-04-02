Wolves Clinch Berth in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Wolves clinched a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs when they defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-3 on Wednesday night in Michigan.

The victory dropped the Wolves' Magic Number in the American Hockey League's Central Division to zero and secured the five-time league champions' spot in the playoffs after a two-season absence.

Josiah Slavin, Justin Robidas, Juha Jaaska and Bradly Nadeau scored goals and Ryan Suzuki chipped in with three assists to propel the Wolves to the win over the Griffins.

Under first-year head coach Cam Abbott, the Wolves currently stand tied for third place with Grand Rapids in the Central with a record 33-28-4-0 and have seven regular-season games remaining.

The Wolves, the AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, are led offensively by rookie sensation Nadeau (28 goals, 22 assists in 59 games) and veteran Suzuki (nine goals, 42 assists in 62 contests) while Spencer Martin has been stellar in goal with a record of 17-6-2-0, 2.33 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.

Ticket packages and single-game tickets for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs will go on sale once matchups and postseason dates have been determined.

The Wolves will wrap up the 2024-25 regular season April 19 against the Rockford IceHogs at Allstate Arena.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Manitoba to face the Moose on Saturday (2 p.m.).

