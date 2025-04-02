Voting Open Now for 2024.25 Abbotsford Canucks Team Awards
April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that voting for the 2024.25 Player Awards is now open, giving fans the opportunity to cast their ballots and voice their opinions on which players are most deserving of each of these prestigious awards.
The winners of the four awards will be announced during Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Traveland RV, on April 12th, when Abbotsford plays host to the Calgary Wranglers. The four awards that are open for fan voting are:
Most Valuable Player
Fan Favourite
Unsung Hero
Rookie of the Year
Online voting for the 2024.25 Player Awards is open now through April 8th at 11:59pm.
In addition to the four fan-voted awards, the team will announce the winner of the "Man of the Year" Award. This honour will be awarded to the Canuck who best exemplifies leadership, commitment and what it truly means to be a Canuck in the community. The "Man of the Year" Award will be selected by a panel of Canucks Sports & Entertainment members.
Tickets for this game are still available and can be purchased HERE. Don't miss out-grab your tickets now and be part of this unforgettable evening!
