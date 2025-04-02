Preview: Islanders vs. Phantoms (10:30 a.m.)

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (April 2, 2025) - The Bridgeport Islanders (15-43-4-3) open a season-long, five-game homestand this morning with a 10:30 a.m. puck drop against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (32-26-5-2). It's the second and final school-day event inside Total Mortgage Arena. Today's contest also marks the first of seven April games after the Islanders finished March with a dramatic come-from-behind victory in Toronto. Bridgeport battled back from deficits of 3-0 and 4-1 to stun the Marlies on Sunday afternoon, led by Liam Foudy's two goals and one assist. Chris Terry assisted on three consecutive goals in the second period, while Adam Beckman (1g, 1a) and Cam Thiesing (1g, 1a) also had multi-point performances. Hunter Miska (2-6-0) made 32 saves.

ISLANDERS VS. PHANTOMS

Today's game marks the last of six meetings between the Islanders and Phantoms this season, and the third of three at Total Mortgage Arena. Henrik Tikkanen blanked Lehigh Valley with 21 saves for a 5-0 win (and his first AHL shutout) on Jan. 12, while the Phantoms have won each of the last four meetings, all in regulation. The Atlantic Division rivals haven't met since Mar. 1 in Allentown, Penn, where Brian Pinho scored twice and Chris Terry added two assists in a 5-3 setback.

VIEW FROM LEHIGH VALLEY

The Phantoms snapped a three-game slide with a 3-1 win at Laval on Saturday. Nikita Grebenkin, who was acquired from Toronto in the Scott Laughton trade on Mar. 7, scored his third goal in six games with the Phantoms just 51 seconds into the contest, while Zayde Wisdom and Garrett Wilson also lit the lamp. Parker Gahagen (10-3-2) made 24 saves. The Flyers' affiliate has fallen back to sixth place in the Atlantic Division standings with seven games remaining, but continues to hold a nine point advantage over Hartford for a playoff spot. Jacob Gaucher leads the club with 20 goals in 64 games. He doesn't have one in his last seven (since Mar. 9 at Charlotte).

TERRY TAKES AIM AT HISTORY

Chris Terry enters today's game just one assist and two points behind Jeremy Colliton's all-time franchise records. Terry has 125 assists and 201 points in just 191 career games with Bridgeport over three seasons. He recorded his team-leading 20th multi-point game on Sunday, assisting on three consecutive goals in the second period. Terry enters the day fourth in the AHL's scoring race (62 points) and tied for second in assists (42). He has seven points (4g, 3a) in five games against the Phantoms this season.

BRIDGEPORT ADDS BERG, LARSON

The Bridgeport Islanders added two more forwards fresh out of college on Monday. Cam Berg, the New York Islanders' fourth-round selection (#125) in 2021, signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) after completing his fourth collegiate season with 22 points (12g, 10a) in 26 games at the University of North Dakota. He played two seasons at North Dakota (2023-25) and two seasons at Nebraska-Omaha (2021-22), where he was teammates with Jack Randl. Bridgeport also added forward Joey Larson, who signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the New York Islanders beginning next season, and an AHL contract for the remainder of this one. Larson had 24 points (10g, 14a) in 37 games earlier this season as a junior at Michigan State University.

QUICK HITS

Cam Thiesing, who celebrated his 24th birthday last Wednesday, has six goals on the season, but four in his last 11 games... Sam Bolduc is without a point in his last four games, but ranks 19th among AHL defensemen in scoring (34 points) and fifth among blue-liners in power-play points (19)... Each of the Islanders' seven remaining contests will take place against an Atlantic Division opponent.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (32-32-10): Last: 4-1 L vs. Tampa Bay, last night -- Next: Friday vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (32-29-2-4): Last: 5-2 L at Trois Rivières, Sunday -- Next: Friday at Adirondack, 7 p.m. ET

