Bears Sign Defenders Ryan Chesley and David Gucciardi to Tryout Agreements

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Washington Capitals, announced today that the club has signed defenders Ryan Chesley and David Gucciardi to amateur tryout agreements for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Chesley, 21, turns pro after skating at the University of Minnesota (NCAA) for three seasons. He served as one of the captains of the Golden Gophers this past year, scoring a career-best 20 points (8g, 12a) in 40 games, ranking third on the club in scoring among defenders. He blocked 73 shots, was a personal-best +17, was named to the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention Team, and helped Minnesota to a bid in the NCAA Tournament.

The 6'1", 205-pound blueliner earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors in 2023-24, scoring eight points (2g, 6a) in 39 games. In his freshman season in 2022-23, he helped the Gophers to a Big Ten Conference regular season title and a runner-up finish at the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four.

In his NCAA career, Chesley scored 38 points (12g, 26a) and was a +34 in 115 games, helping the Gophers to two Big Ten regular-season titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances. He blocked 202 shots over his three years at Minnesota.

Chesley represented the USA twice at the IIHF World Junior Championships, winning bronze in 2023 and gold in 2024. He served as an alternate captain in the 2024 tournament, scoring four points (1g, 3a).

Chesley was selected by the Capitals in the second round, 37th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft. He will wear number 13 for Hershey.

Gucciardi, 22, signed a two-year, entry-level contract earlier this week with the Capitals that starts in the 2025-26 season. He was Washington's seventh round selection, 213th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 6'1", 200-pound defender recorded career highs in goals (6), assists (10), points (16), plus-minus (+21) and shots (88) in 37 games with Michigan State (NCAA) this season. The fourth-year senior ranked second on the Spartans in plus-minus, third in blocked shots (39), and tied for first among the team's defensemen in goals.

The Toronto, Ontario native recorded eight points (2g, 6a) in 30 games during his junior season in 2023-24, leading Michigan State in penalty minutes (47), and ranking second on the team in blocked shots (46).

In 139 career games at Michigan State, Gucciardi recorded 45 points (17g, 28a), 154 penalty minutes and a +14 rating. He will wear number 48 for Hershey.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, April 4, at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Hershey returns home to host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Harrisburg International Airport Luggage Tag Giveaway Night.

