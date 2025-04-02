Abbotsford Canucks Secure 10th Straight Win in a 2-1 Victory over the Condors

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks made a quick stop in Bakersfield to take on the Condors, chasing their 10th straight win.

Artūrs Šilovs returned to the team following a stint in Vancouver and got the start in net against Brett Brochu at the other end.

The Canucks entered the game in a playoff-clinching situation, with a win bringing them one step closer to the post season. However, just 15 seconds after the puck dropped, the Condors gained possession and broke through the Canucks' defense. Seth Griffith walked in on Šilovs and put Bakersfield on the board early with a 1-0 lead.

Abbotsford responded with pressure, registering nine shots before the Condors could record another. Despite earning two power play opportunities, they were unable to find the back of the net before the first period ended, trailing 1-0 into the second.

With the pressure mounting, Abbotsford needed to turn the game around. The Condors received their first power play of the night, but the Canucks successfully killed the penalty and resumed even-strength play. Both goaltenders, Brochu and Šilovs, made key saves to keep their teams in the game. The Canucks held the Condors to just three shots on net in the second period, but neither team found the scoreboard, leaving Bakersfield with a 1-0 lead heading into the third.

Determined to get on the board, Abbotsford ramped up the intensity. Former Canuck Alex Kannok Leipert dropped the gloves with Chase Wouters, his former captain, in an attempt to energize the game. The move seemed to work for the Canucks, who soon found themselves on the power play. Just 30 seconds into the man advantage, Tristen Nielsen delivered the spark they needed. Navigating through traffic, he backhanded the puck into the net to tie the game at 1-1.

With momentum on their side, Abbotsford pushed forward. Another power play opportunity followed, but they couldn't convert. However, with less than four minutes remaining, Arshdeep Bains set up Phil Di Giuseppe, who fired a wrist shot past Brochu to give the Canucks their first lead of the game. Up 2-1, the Canucks focused on closing out the game, holding the Condors to just three shots in the period. As time wound down, Bakersfield pulled their netminder for an extra attacker, but Abbotsford held strong until the final buzzer.

With a 2-1 victory, the Canucks secured their 10th consecutive win, setting a new franchise record and tying the league's longest active win streak.

The team now heads to San Diego, looking to punch their ticket to the playoffs before returning home for their final four home games of the season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.