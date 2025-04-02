Condors Nearly Spring Upset over Canucks

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (28-26-10, 66pts) fired just 13 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks (38-23-3, 79pts) on Tuesday. Seth Griffith (19th) scored :15 in off the opening face-off on the game's opening shot. The goal extended his point streak to eight games (2g-10a). Noah Philp's assist gave him six points (2g-4a) on the four-game homestand. However, Abbotsford scored on the power play midway through the third and got the game-winner at even strength with just over three minutes left in regulation.

The 13 shots were the fewest in the Condors AHL era. The win was Abbotsford's 10th straight. Brett Brochu stopped 34 of 36 in the loss.

Tucson beat Calgary in regulation, putting the Condors one point out of a playoff spot with eight games remaining. The Roadrunners play Calgary tomorrow. Bakersfield will have two games in hand when they head to Southern Arizona on Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Condors head out on the road for three games, beginning Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (4 p.m.) in Tucson.

