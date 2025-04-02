Laval Outlasts Moose

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (23-37-2-3) came up just short in a 3-2 loss to the league-leading Laval Rocket (43-17-3-1) on Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 5-2 loss to Rockford on Saturday.

Laval broke things open early with a tally from Alex Barré-Boulet, who capitalized on a two-on-one opportunity just 58 seconds into the contest. That stood up as the only goal of the period despite the Moose outshooting Laval 12-9 in the frame. The Manitoba penalty kill came up with a stop along the way as the contest went to the second period 1-0 in Laval's favour. Domenic DiVincentiis made eight saves in the frame, while Cayden Primeau kept his net clear in the period.

Primeau's dominance continued into the second where he made 16 saves to keep Manitoba off the board. The Rocket continued to find success off the rush as Florian Xhekaj nabbed his 20th of the season eight minutes into the period. Laval built on the lead with four minutes to play when Sean Farrell slipped a shot past DiVincentiis for a 3-0 advantage heading to the third.

The Moose solved Primeau 4:26 into the third, on their 30th shot of the game. Dylan Coghlan's blast from the line was tipped home by Dominic Toninato on the power play, cutting the deficit to 3-1. With time dwindling into the final minute, Manitoba called DiVincentiis to the bench and climbed back within one tally. It was the captain again, as Toninato located a loose puck in front and slid it past Primeau. The Moose couldn't complete the three-goal comeback, as Laval slipped out of the building with the 3-2 lead intact. DiVincentiis took the loss on 19 saves, while Primeau stole the win for Laval on 35 stops.

Quotable

Moose forward Dominic Toninato (click for full interview)

"I liked our game. I thought we played well for the most part. A couple breakdowns that ended up in the back of our net, and we had to try and climb out from that."

Statbook

Dominic Toninato (2G) posted his first multi-goal game of the season.

Mason Shaw (1A) has points in two straight games (2A).

Shaw reached 20 assists in a season for the third time in his AHL career.

What's Next?

The Moose and Rocket clash in a Spring Break rematch tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at Canada Life Centre. Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

