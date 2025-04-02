Stars Drop Second Straight to Wild

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian (right) faces off with the Iowa Wild

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, dropped their second consecutive game to the Iowa Wild, falling 6-2 on Wednesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Adam Raska put the Wild ahead just nine seconds into the game, finishing a pass from Tyler Madden on an odd-man rush. Travis Boyd doubled the lead 6:20 later, scoring on a three-on-two break with a shot over Remi Poirier's glove. Iowa's third goal came on the power play, as Liam Öhgren's sharp angle shot beat Poirier high on the right side.

Iowa made it 4-1 3:55 into the middle frame when Ben Jones outmaneuvered the Texas defense and Poirier to score. Jack Becker scored one for Texas at 6:13, off a give-and-go with Artem Shlaine, who earned his first professional point. Iowa regained a four-goal lead at 15:52 with Hunter Haight's goal, prompting Poirier's exit for Magnus Hellberg. Rousseau also left the game at 12:17 with an apparent illness, replaced by Samuel Hlavaj.

Emilio Pettersen scored for the Stars with 6:41 remaining, firing a shot past Hlavaj after Arttu Hyry won a draw back to him in the right circle. Travis Boyd sealed the game for Iowa with an empty-net goal.

Poirier stopped 19 of 24 shots in the loss for the Stars, with Hellberg saving all seven he faced in relief. For the Wild, Rousseau turned away 14 of 15 shots to earn the win, while Hlavaj stopped 12 of 13 in relief.

The Stars will look to bounce back when they host the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday for the first game of a two-game weekend series. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

