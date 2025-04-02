Blues Assign F Dalibor Dvorsky to T-Birds

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds forward Dalibor Dvorsky

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Dalibor Dvorsky to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Dvorsky, 19, was recalled to the Blues on March 22 and made his NHL debut with the club in the team's 4-1 win over Nashville on March 23. This season with the Thunderbirds, he has dressed in 57 games, sharing 4th amongst AHL rookies with 20 goals and 9th with 43 points overall. The Zvolen, Slovakia, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, 10th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Springfield (33-26-2-4, 72 pts) has seven games remaining on their regular-season schedule and currently hold the final playoff position in the AHL's Atlantic Division. They begin a three-game road trip tonight in Rochester against the Americans.

