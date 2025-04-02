Bears Sign Lynden Breen to AHL Deal for 2025-26 Season.
April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Lynden Breen to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season. Breen will join Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, on an ECHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Breen, 23, was the co-captain at the University of Maine in his final year in 2024-25, skating in 22 games in an injury-shortened season, logging 13 points (7g, 6a). The 5'9", 180-pound forward helped Maine to an NCAA Tournament appearance.
The native of Grand Bay-Westfield, New Brunswick played five seasons at Maine, scoring 115 points (49g, 66a) in 144 games, serving as a captain his last two seasons. His best season came in 2022-23 when he logged career-bests in goals (21) and points (36), totals that ranked first on the club. He was an alternate captain that season, had four shorthanded goals, and earned Hockey East Second Team honors.
Prior to joining Maine, Breen played in the USHL for the Central Illinois Flying Aces and the Fargo Force. With Fargo in 2019-20, Breen had 48 points (18g, 30a) in 45 games and was the team's most valuable player.
The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, April 4, at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Hershey returns home to host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Harrisburg International Airport Luggage Tag Giveaway Night. The first 6,000 fans in attendance will receive a luggage tag, courtesy of Harrisburg International Airport. Purchase tickets for the game.
