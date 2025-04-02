Wolf Pack Ink Forward Sullivan Mack to One-Year Deal
April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to a one-year, standard AHL player contract with forward Sullivan Mack for the 2025-26 season.
Mack, 24, will join the Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
The native of Anchorage, AK, recorded career-high marks in goals (9), assists (15), points (24), +/- (+13), and games played (32) as a senior with Cornell University this season.
Mack appeared in 106 career games with the Big Red over the course of four seasons, recording 53 points (23 g, 30 a). He helped lead the program to back-to-back ECAC Championships in 2024 and 2025.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025
- Panthers Recall Jaycob Megna, Assign Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Recall Jack Beck from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Ink Forward Sullivan Mack to One-Year Deal - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Morning Men: Phantoms Strand the Islanders 4-1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lehigh Valley Outdistances Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hardman Overtime Goal Wins Game for Comets over Marlies - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Announce Injury Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #66 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (31-29-3-2) vs Calgary Wranglers (32-26-4-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Sign Defenders Ryan Chesley and David Gucciardi to Tryout Agreements - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Fall 3-2 to Roadrunners Night One - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Phantoms at Islanders, Game #66 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Islanders vs. Phantoms (10:30 a.m.) - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tucson Climbs into Playoff Spot with 3-2 Win over Calgary - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks Secure 10th Straight Win in a 2-1 Victory over the Condors - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Nearly Spring Upset over Canucks - Bakersfield Condors
- Laval Outlasts Moose - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.