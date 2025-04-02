Wolf Pack Ink Forward Sullivan Mack to One-Year Deal

April 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to a one-year, standard AHL player contract with forward Sullivan Mack for the 2025-26 season.

Mack, 24, will join the Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

The native of Anchorage, AK, recorded career-high marks in goals (9), assists (15), points (24), +/- (+13), and games played (32) as a senior with Cornell University this season.

Mack appeared in 106 career games with the Big Red over the course of four seasons, recording 53 points (23 g, 30 a). He helped lead the program to back-to-back ECAC Championships in 2024 and 2025.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.