Fan Appreciation Day Is Sunday, April 13
April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Join us for Fan Appreciation Day presented by Novant Health on the final home game of the regular season on Sunday, April 13!
The first 1,000 fans to arrive for the 1 p.m. game against the Utica Comets will receive a free, limited-edition Trevor Carrick bobblehead courtesy of Novant Health. Doors to Bojangles Coliseum will open at 11:30 a.m., so be sure to arrive early for a chance to get one.
Dozens of mascots will be at the game for Chubby's Birthday. Be sure to stay in your seats for the always-entertaining mascot hockey game that will take place during the first intermission.
Tickets to the game are available now. Be sure to check out our Family Day offer presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites that offers $10 off each ticket when purchasing four or more.
While this game marks the end of the regular season at home, there's more hockey yet to come. Playoff dates and times have yet to be determined, but it's not too early to secure your seat for the entirety of the playoffs. Pay as we Play packages are on sale now!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Fan Appreciation Day Is Sunday, April 13 - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Transform to Cleveland Pierogies for Dough-Lightful Weekend - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Sign Defender Tim Rego Through 2025-26 - Ontario Reign
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata to ATO - Syracuse Crunch
- Preds Recall Wiesblatt from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Silver Knights Sign Connelly, Whitehead to Professional Tryouts - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Re-Sign Defenseman Blake Hillman - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Honor Local First Responders on Friday and Saturday Night - Utica Comets
- Griffins to Host Fan Appreciation Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hudson Thornton Loaned to Orlando - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Ross Mitton - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Edged by Reign, 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Wranglers Beat Roadrunners 4-3 - Calgary Wranglers
- Reign Clinch Playoff Spot with Win over San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Doubles up Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Defeat San Diego 6-3 in a Playoff Clinching Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Canucks Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Spot for the Fourth Consecutive Year - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Closes Road Trip with 3-1 Win over Firebirds - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners' Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ontario Clinches Spot in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Ontario Reign
- Laval Trips Moose Again - Manitoba Moose
- Senators Stunned by Syracuse, Lose Season Series Finale 5-2 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.