Fan Appreciation Day Is Sunday, April 13

Join us for Fan Appreciation Day presented by Novant Health on the final home game of the regular season on Sunday, April 13!

The first 1,000 fans to arrive for the 1 p.m. game against the Utica Comets will receive a free, limited-edition Trevor Carrick bobblehead courtesy of Novant Health. Doors to Bojangles Coliseum will open at 11:30 a.m., so be sure to arrive early for a chance to get one.

Dozens of mascots will be at the game for Chubby's Birthday. Be sure to stay in your seats for the always-entertaining mascot hockey game that will take place during the first intermission.

Tickets to the game are available now. Be sure to check out our Family Day offer presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites that offers $10 off each ticket when purchasing four or more.

While this game marks the end of the regular season at home, there's more hockey yet to come. Playoff dates and times have yet to be determined, but it's not too early to secure your seat for the entirety of the playoffs. Pay as we Play packages are on sale now!

