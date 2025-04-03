Comets Honor Local First Responders on Friday and Saturday Night

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets are proud to announce two upcoming games dedicated to honoring the brave men and women of local Police and Fire Departments. These games will recognize the dedication and sacrifice of our hometown protectors, both within the Adirondack Bank Center and throughout the community and will feature special themed game jerseys and jersey auctions to support their vital work starting tomorrow night against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Friday: Honoring Local Police Officers

Tomorrow night, the Comets will honor the Utica Police and other local police departments as they take on the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:00 PM. The team will wear special police-themed jerseys to show their support, and the event will specifically recognize individual officers who have demonstrated exceptional heroism and service.

Saturday: Celebrating Local Fire Departments

Saturday will be dedicated to celebrating the incredible work of the Utica Fire Department, IAFF Local 32 Utica, as well as other local Fire Departments, as the Comets face the Providence Bruins at 7:00 PM. The team will wear firefighter-themed jerseys, and we will be recognizing the courageous firefighters who consistently put their lives on the line to protect our community.

Team President, Robert Esche, expressed his gratitude for those honored this weekend saying, "We are incredibly grateful for our dedicated Utica Police and Fire departments. This weekend we are reminded of the unwavering courage, selfless service, and countless ways you protect and enhance our community every day. From the entire Comets organization, thank you."

Supporting Those Who Serve

A jersey auction is currently being held online now until Saturday with all proceeds going to the Save of the Day Foundation and local police and fire organizations. First responders can purchase tickets for as low as $10, with special discounted prices available for family members. This is a fantastic opportunity to show your support for these vital services and contribute to their ongoing efforts. To bid on these special jerseys, please visit www.uticacomets.com/auction.

Tickets: For more information on how you can be at the games and support our local heroes, please visit www.uticacomets.com or empirestatetix.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.