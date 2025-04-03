Austin Watson Returns to Grand Rapids

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Austin Watson

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Austin Watson(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned right wing Austin Watson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Watson has appeared in eight games with Detroit this season, showing two goals, 17 penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. He scored in back-to-back games with the Red Wings from March 24-25 against Utah and Colorado and later recorded a season-high 15 penalty minutes on March 29 versus Boston. The 18th overall pick in 2010 suited up for 33 contests with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, notching four points (2-2-4), 93 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. Watson has spent 11 seasons in the NHL since 2012-13 and has totaled 120 points (62-58-120), 722 penalty minutes and a minus-three rating in 523 career games. Watson is on an active four-game goal streak with the Griffins, which dates back to March 8-15 and is tied for his career high in the AHL. He is also on a season-high five-game point streak from March 5-15 (4-2-6). Watson has 37 points (16-21-37), 94 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 56 games with Grand Rapids. He ranks among the team leaders in points (T2nd), assists (T4th), goals (3rd), plus-minus rating (T2nd), and penalty minutes (1st). The Ann Arbor, Mich., native had spent his entire AHL career with the Milwaukee Admirals prior to this season, last competing in the league during the 2018-19 campaign. The 33-year-old has totaled 169 points (89-80-169), 183 penalty minutes and a plus-19 rating in 290 career AHL outings.

