Wranglers Beat Roadrunners 4-3

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers claimed a 4-3 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners at Tucson Arena on April 2, with Sam Morton and Rory Kerins scoring two goals each to secure the win amid the late push from the Roadrunners.

Tucson drew first blood in the first period, with Travis Barron putting the homeside ahead.

But Morton wasted no time responding, finding the equalizer with a quick tap-in from close range after a perfect pass from Kerins.

Morton wasn't finished, as he gave the Wranglers their first lead of the night, tapping home a cross-crease feed from Ty Tullio to make it 2-1.

Kerins redirected a shot from Tullio to extend the lead, before doubling down with a powerful blast from the slot, assisted by Martin Frk.

Despite the Wranglers' dominance, Tucson fought back.

Curtis Douglas and Hunter Drew each found the back of the net to bring the Roadrunners within one.

The third period remained scoreless, and the Wranglers held onto their lead, securing a hard-fought win to improve their position in the standings, now sitting fifth in the Pacific Division.

