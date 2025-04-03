Monsters Transform to Cleveland Pierogies for Dough-Lightful Weekend

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will transform into the Cleveland Pierogies Hockey Club when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for Pucks and Pierogies Weekend presented by Re-Bath on Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5, with both puck drops at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

Fans can expect a weekend packed with nods to Cleveland's Polish-American community with the city having the first documented pierogi sale in North America in 1928. As a proud part of the Pierogi Pocket of America, fans can purchase pierogies at both games from Elmore's at Portal 26 and FanFuel at Portal 19. Pierogies will be available in the club spaces during the weekend with a special Pierogi Hot Dog also on the menu. All fans will be treated to live performances from the Chardon Polka Band throughout the games on both Friday and Saturday.

On the ice, the team will sport specialty jerseys for both games featuring the skating pierogi and a nod to the Polish flag colors. The jerseys will be available to bid on in an extended auction from Thursday until Sunday at noon through DASH with the proceeds benefitting Monsters Community Foundation. Select player jerseys will be available in a live auction postgame Saturday that fans will be able to access through Section 105. Auction details can be found at clevelandmonsters.com/jersey.

In addition to the jerseys, the team will use pierogi-themed warm up pucks Friday night that will be available through DASH with the proceeds benefitting Susan G. Komen. During the weekends games, fans can expect to see plenty of pierogi eating contests, polka parties and a special Pierogi mascot accompanying Sully. Fans can vote on a name for the Pierogi mascot until 11:59 p.m. Thursday night at clevelandmonsters.com/pierogi. Additionally, fans will feel transported with the curtain wall of Rocket Arena turning red and white along with a special Power Portal raining pierogies.

Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer a much-anticipated Pierogi Collection including a replica jersey, hoodie, t-shirts, hats and several other novelty items as the Item of the Game for both nights. The collection will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

Fans will be treated to another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials. Hockey for Heroes presented by ZippityPrint will take place as local veterans are honored during the game and meet with a Monsters player at the end of the night. The Monsters and ZippityPrint are also excited to team up for the final installment of the limited-edition Friday night game match up posters outside Portal 2.

Tickets are available for Friday and Saturday night at clevelandmonsters.com/promotions. Fans can also watch both games on Rock Entertainment Sports Network as well as Cleveland CW 43 on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.